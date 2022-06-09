Milton T. Rawlings, 80, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 3, 2022, at Milford Lake doing what he loved to do: fishing for crappie.
Milt was born Jan. 1, 1942 to Milton E. and Bertha (Bryant) Rawlings at the former headquarters on Fort Riley, Kansas. He graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1960. He was the son of an Army Command Sergeant Major, so he moved around the country a lot. However, he was fortunate to return home and graduate from Junction City High School.
After graduating from high school, he began his studies at Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in Education and later earned a Master’s Degree. He started teaching Government and World History at Chapman High School in 1964 and retired in 1999 after teaching 34 years. Mr. Rawlings, as the students always called him, touched many lives. He enjoyed all of his students.
On July 6, 1985, he married Barbara Barton Hall. Milt was very active with Geary County Fish and Game, serving as a board member for many years along with teaching hunter safety. He has been an active member of the Junction City Elks Lodge. For many years, he ran five miles every day after school. He also enjoyed his bird hunting with his father at Fort Riley for more than 40 years. Milt spent a lot of time with his English Pointer. Fishing has been his primary interest as the running and hunting were a little harder for him physically. He also enjoyed spending time at least three days a week swimming and working out at the Junction City YMCA.
After retirement, Milt enjoyed gardening and could grow just about anything, especially tomatoes. He loved Kansas State Football, Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
Milt is survived by his wife Barbara; one brother, John (Karin) Rawlings of Evergreen, Colorado; one sister, Marsha Baird of Lawrence, Kansas; one daughter, Regina (Mike) Oxford of Lawrence, Kansas; two step-daughters, Carrie (John) VanAntwerp of Wichita, Kansas and Lorrie Hall Valentich of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Levi (Amanda) Oxford of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Sandina Oxford of Lawrence, Kansas, Michela (Jesse) Pacheco of Overbrook, Kansas, Amanda Valentich of Texas, Missie VanAntwerp of Wichita, Kansas, Cassie (Jason) Childs of Valley Center, Kansas; seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife Jackie Rawlings.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Xavier Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home with a visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, the day of the funeral service at the Elk’s Lodge at 723 S. Washington St. in Junction City, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Geary County Fish and Game or to the St. Xavier Catholic Church School.
To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com.
