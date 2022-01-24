MSG (RET) Trinidad Maldonado, 91, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 14, 2022.
Trinidad was born in Puerto Rico to Francisco and Juanita Maldonado-Lopez in 1930.
He proudly served 30 years, earning him Master Sergeant in the United States Army. His awards include two Combat Infantry Badges, Bronze Star, numerous Korean and Vietnam tour awards, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, nine good conduct medals, Meritorious Service Award and the Army Commendation with Oak leaf Cluster.
After retiring, he made his home in Junction City, Kansas where he became a successful businessman in the community. Trinidad had a passion in his life for working outdoors with his hands and found peace tending to his chickens and Koi pond.
He married Margaret Dean in July of 1956 in England. She survives of the home. Other survivors include one son, John Maldonado of Chapman, Kansas; three daughters, Dene (Nina) of Junction City, Kansas, Sandra Christensen of Milford, Kansas and Jeannette Ascher of Milford, Kansas; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren and one step-great grandchild.
Trinidad was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Trinidad’s spirit will be remembered fondly.
Cremation will take place with a private family memorial service. Inurnment will take place at Milford Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the organization of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.