Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor, where she had been a resident for the last four years. Naida was born in Osborne, KS on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Ruby and Alice Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Randee (Steve) Werts of Prairie Village, KS and Sandra Sanders of Kansas City, MO; and also her nieces Susan (John) Moyer and Peggy (Mark) Roser of Junction City, Sherry Boyer of Topeka, KS, and Linda Filby-Fisher of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters and nephew: Nila Irene Filby in 2013, Norma Jean Horner in 2022, and Jeffrey Barton Filby in 2009.
Naida and her family moved from Osborne to Junction City in 1942. She was the youngest of the three Bell sisters and graduated from JCHS in 1945. She was married in 1947 and had two daughters. Being the mother of Randee and Sandy was central to Naida’s life, as well as being one of the Bell sisters.
Naida had many friends, among them members of two bridge clubs. She enjoyed making candy—butter almond toffee and peanut butter balls—as gifts on special occasions. She enjoyed books and crossword puzzles her entire life.
She worked as Secretary to the Chief of Staff 1st infantry Division and Garrison Commander, Ft. Riley for over 22 years, retiring in March of 1990. She served as a docent for the Fort Riley Historical Society, taking visitors on tours of the Fort. She was active in her community, serving as co-chair of the Red Cross Blood Drives for many years.
Naida was a member of the Friends of Dorothy Bramlage Library, Junction City Theater Guild, The Notables singing group, Geary County Historical Society, Geary County Hospital Auxiliary, and the National Assoc. of Retired Federal Employees. She was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Junction City and loved singing with the choir. A celebration of Naida’s life will be held at the church on September 8, 2022 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to JC First United Methodist Church and the Dorothy Bramlage Library. Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
