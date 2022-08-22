Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders

Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor, where she had been a resident for the last four years. Naida was born in Osborne, KS on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Ruby and Alice Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Randee (Steve) Werts of Prairie Village, KS and Sandra Sanders of Kansas City, MO; and also her nieces Susan (John) Moyer and Peggy (Mark) Roser of Junction City, Sherry Boyer of Topeka, KS, and Linda Filby-Fisher of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters and nephew: Nila Irene Filby in 2013, Norma Jean Horner in 2022, and Jeffrey Barton Filby in 2009.

Naida and her family moved from Osborne to Junction City in 1942. She was the youngest of the three Bell sisters and graduated from JCHS in 1945. She was married in 1947 and had two daughters. Being the mother of Randee and Sandy was central to Naida’s life, as well as being one of the Bell sisters.

