Patrick Flynn, 66, of Abilene passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born March 19, 1956 in Wichita, the son of Maurice Elvin Flynn and Willa May Haynes. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1974. After high school, he worked for a service station in Abilene as a mechanic and also worked for Paul Llamas Construction.
He later went on and worked for Union Pacific Railroad. He owned and operated Conland Concrete from 1990-2009. After retiring from his concrete business, he stayed busy working for DD Ranch. Pat loved wrestling and coached many kids in the AKWC, and he also coached various other sports.
He married Sherri Kessler. They later divorced. He later married Cheri Everett. Patrick is survived by his sons, Josh, Andrew, Caleb and Mason Flynn, grandchildren, Haven, Brinlee, Kaylin and Kash and a grandson on the way, Jaymeson. He is also survived by his father, Maurice Flynn and his wife Betty, two brothers, Danny Flynn and Maurice Flynn Jr. and one sister, Leah Radford, stepmother, Betty Flynn and an ex-wife, Cheri Everett Flynn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Flynn and mother, Willa May.
Pat’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorial Services will be 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Inurnment will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-6 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Kids Wrestling Club (AKWC). Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online Condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
