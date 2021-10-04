Prudence A. Hinitt passed away September 29, 2021 in Mesa, AZ.

Prudy was preceded in death by her husband Lon Hinitt and son Conrad Patrick Hinitt, She is survived by her daughter Brenda Norman, and son Michael Hinitt, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Arrangements Neptune Society

