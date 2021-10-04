Prudence Hinitt Oct 4, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prudence A. Hinitt passed away September 29, 2021 in Mesa, AZ.Prudy was preceded in death by her husband Lon Hinitt and son Conrad Patrick Hinitt, She is survived by her daughter Brenda Norman, and son Michael Hinitt, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.Funeral Arrangements Neptune Society Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFootball hopes for more offense without Rowell against Topeka West FridayCity commission, board of education candidates address voters at forumJohn William ChamberlinJunction City cruises versus shorthanded Topeka WestCharles 'Dwight' CalvinSara Ann CassettyHenry E. Brackney“Keep going for it”: Junction City High School senior publishes five books before graduatingJC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker Was Kathy Tremont, Geary County TreasurerRock Springs Ranch looks to 2022 with new additions and changes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHerington police cheif resigns after being served by KBI (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget 2x7.5 Great Plains Mfg work for Bulletin
