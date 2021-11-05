Raymond Alvin McMillin, age 87, of Manhattan, Kansas, died November 3, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born December 10, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Raymond John “Ray” and Mildred Frances (Castleman) McMillin.
On June 23, 1956, at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, in Omaha, Nebraska, he was married to Imelda Alice Ryan.
Alvin graduated from Junction City High School in 1952 and earned a business degree in 1956 at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Alvin’s career included accounting and managing the Cooper Theatre, Denver, Colorado and the Indian Hills Theatre, Omaha, Nebraska. His lifetime hobby was photography, with a passion for taking pictures of family and friends. He lived in Junction City, Kansas from 1969 to 2016 where he managed the McMillin family business, City Ice Company, Inc.
After retirement he worked as a seasonal tax preparer for H&R Block and was a bookkeeper and inventory data entry specialist for Hop-N-Skip C-Store and McMillin’s Retail Liquor.
He devoted much of his time to many service organizations in Junction City and Manhattan as well as continued to care for his lovely wife, the love of his life, genuinely treated her like his queen. They moved to Manhattan in 2016.
He was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City and later St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. He was also a member of the Sertoma Club, served as an elected official of USD 475 Board of Education and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Junction City, Manhattan, and Arvada, Colorado.
Survivors include his wife Imelda of the home; four children: R.A. McMillin-Beckman (Rebecca) of Junction City, Catherine Ann Sandoval (Pete) of Manhattan, George Ryan McMillin (Donna) of Herington, and Mark Thomas McMillin (Teresa) of Manhattan; two siblings: Frances Ann Willert of Germany and Otto John McMillin of Manhattan; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister Mary Jane O’Neill.
A Parish Vigil will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the Vigil.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 11th, at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the St. Thomas More Memorial Walls.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.