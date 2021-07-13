Robert "Bob" G. Rager, 91, of Junction City, passed away late, July 10th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. He retired from Civil Services Defense Logistic Agency after 23 years in Colorado Springs, CO.
Robert Gerald Rager was born in Vandergrift, PA on August 17, 1929, and was married to Patricia Ann Holiman Rager on November 8, 1979, in Columbus, GA. After graduation, he joined the US Army Air Corp during the last of WWII, served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, and retired after 20 years and 9 days of service.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Robin Halzle, of Anderson, MO.; a son, Mike Burgess, of Albert, KS; three grandchildren: Jeremy Reagen, Christopher Reagan, Amber Halzle; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Ellsworth AFB., Sturgis, SD at a later date. To send a condolence to the family, visit www.irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.