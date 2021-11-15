Robert John Moritz was born Dec. 5, 1931, at the family farm in Milford Township, Geary County, Kansas. He was the son of Albert Moritz and Agnes Irene Oliver Moritz. Robert attended St. Xavier’s Catholic School and was taught by the Sisters of Saint Joseph. He graduated high school in 1949 and from Kansas State University with a degree in accounting in 1953.
Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1956 and the Air Force Reserve and Kansas Air National Guard (1953, 1956-1966). He worked as a Certified Public Accountant, as an employee, partner and then shareholder of Pierce Faris and Company in Hutchinson, Kansas from 1953 until retiring on July 31, 1991. He was a member of the Kansas State Board of Accountancy for three years, treasurer of Kansans for Life for six years and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1996 in San Diego, California.
On May 16, 1959 he married the love of his life, Carol Jean Schall at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson, Kansas. They had five children: Steven Albert Moritz, (Elissa) Ashburn, Verginia, James Gregory Moritz (Kimberly)Tampa, Florida, Patricia Marie Moritz Maurer (Michael) Gardner, Kansas, Jenifer Sue Moritz Lathrum (Eric) Gardner, Kansas and Michele Diane Moritz Straub (Philip) Overland Park, Kansas. He had 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was a life member of both Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson, Missouri.
In 1969, Robert and Carol started vacationing at Table Rock Lake and spent part of every summer since boating, skiing and swimming with family and friends on the lake. In 1999, they moved down there permanently.
“Bob” loved to play bridge, hand and foot and countless other card games. He was a defender of the unborn and loved the Lord with all of his heart. He knew everything he had was a gift from God and prayed, “I should sing your praises my whole life long for just one of these gifts. How much more praise I should give you for the innumerable grace which I alone know, and for the many graces I am not aware of or do not remember. How can I repay you, Lord, for filling my life with so many good things? I will need an eternity to adore, praise and thank you unceasingly.”
Robert is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Kathy Schall Flemmons, Kimberling City, Missouri, and one first cousin Mary Margret Kohlrus, Overland Park, Kansas.
On Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., a rosary for Robert will be said, followed by a visitation at Our Lady of the Lake in Branson, Missouri. His Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. also at Our Lady of the Lake, with a visitation at 10 a.m. He will be buried in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Junction City, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pregnancy Life Line, Branson West, Missouri, Life House, Springfield, Missouri, Options Pregnancy Clinic, Branson, Missouri or Kansans for Life, Wichita, Kansas.
