Robert Wirt Crofoot, of San Marcas, Texas, born June 9, 1957, was received into the loving hands of Our Lord on Jan. 26, 2022.
He was a combat veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1986 to 2004, part of “The Wakefield Bunch,” a member of the HAWGS Motorcycle Club, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a Volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Geary County Rural Fire Department and a Mason.
He loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in his 5th Wheel. He was always giving, caring, the first one to help a friend, brother, sister, family in need. He was super active in his Narcotics Anonymous Program helping others in their road to recovery. He had 34 clean and sober years.
Upon retirement, Robert worked a myriad of jobs; Lear Siegler Services, U.S. Army FORSCOM G-8 Travel Cell, CFTA State of Kansas, Over-the-Road truck driver for SWIFT Transportation, Ready Mix Driver for Midwest Concrete and Material, End Dump Driver for Shilling Trucking. He enjoyed working for all these companies, especially Midwest Concreate and Material with the guys that he worked with.
He also has several higher education degrees; Bachelor of Science (Social Sciences), from Kansas State University; Master of Business Administration from Touro University International (graduated summa cum laude) and an Associate of Arts (Addiction Prevention) from Allen Community College.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene and father, George. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Cheryl; sons William (April), Robert Jr. (aka Robby), David (Jeannine), Greg, Erik; sister Cindy (Lee); brother George (Lisa); grandchildren, Laura (Dustin), Selena, Chelsie, Courtney, David Jr., Tamera, Skylar, Juleon, and Arianna; great grandchildren, Elliott and Ethan; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His inurnment and military honors will be held on March 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the VA Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, Kansas 66503. A brunch will be provided by the ladies of the Bethany United Methodist Church (place to be announced at service). Please join us in remembering Robert and celebrating his life.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, Kansas 66503.
