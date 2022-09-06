Roberta Mae Horner, 85 of Gardner, Kansas died on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Vintage Park of Gardner. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Wakefield, the daughter of Walter Francis and Leona Pearl (Bryant) Weir.
Roberta grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She married Leo Raymond Horner on June 5, 1955 and the couple made their home in Junction City before moving back to Wakefield in 1969. Roberta worked for Whittaker Cable as an administrative assistant, was the editor for the Wakefield Sun and an admissions clerk for Clay County Medical Center.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, camping, traveling with her sister and family dinners on Sunday. Roberta was a member of the Madura Congregational Church and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Rebekah’s Lodge. Leo preceded her in death in 1997. She is also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diana Russell; granddaughter, Christina Livingston; brother, David Weir and sister, Jean Leonard.
Survivors:
Son: Doug Horner and Sue Brothers of Wakefield, Kansas
Daughter: Debra and husband, Greg Lumb of Olathe, Kansas
Son: Dan and wife, Terri Horner of Shelbyville, Tennessee
8 Grandchildren; Beau Horner, Tonia McCollum, Rachel Lumb, Luke Lumb, Lacey Lewis, Brock Horner, Brant Horner, and Breeanna Horner.
Brother: Roger and wife, Joyce Weir of Springfield, Missouri
Son In-Law: Todd Russell of Topeka, Kansas
Graveside Memorial Services: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30AM at the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield, Kansas
Memorials: may be made to Kindred Hospice or the Rebekah Lodge c/o the funeral home.
