Roberta Mae Horner, 85 of Gardner, Kansas died on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Vintage Park of Gardner. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Wakefield, the daughter of Walter Francis and Leona Pearl (Bryant) Weir.

Roberta grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She married Leo Raymond Horner on June 5, 1955 and the couple made their home in Junction City before moving back to Wakefield in 1969. Roberta worked for Whittaker Cable as an administrative assistant, was the editor for the Wakefield Sun and an admissions clerk for Clay County Medical Center.

