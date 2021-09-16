Roger K. Kugler, 82, of Vermillion, SD, passed away Monday, September 6, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Roger was born October 22, 1938, in Mott, ND, to parents Karl Kugler and Magdelina Eder. He attended public schools in Chewelah, WA, graduating in 1956. He attended Eastern Washington State College in Cheney, WA, graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in Education. He earned his Master of Arts in Physical Education from the University of South Dakota in 1974. Roger entered the United States Army in 1963. He served two tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. After 21 years of service he retired from the Army. He taught Junior ROTC for 16 years at Junction City High School in Junction City, Kansas.
Roger married Jane Walter on December 30, 1976, in Vermillion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous half siblings, most recently a half-brother Richard Magstadt, and three stepchildren: Tom Walter, Teresa Sorensen, and Jim Walter.
Roger is survived by his wife Jane of Vermillion, a son Roger (Kelly) Kugler of Spokane, WA, a daughter Kari (Troy) Styles of Monroe, WA, and a stepdaughter Peggy (Matt) Okerlund of Sioux Falls and 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements Private funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion at 11 am. The family requests donations be sent to St. Agnes Catholic Church or the Vermillion Food Pantry. The services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral.HansenFuneralHome.com.
