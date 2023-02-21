Roland Davis, 70, passed away February 11, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina due to complications from Inclusion Body Myositis. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to Auguster and Marina Davis on June 25, 1952.
Roland was dearly loved by his family and friends, despite at times being vain, proud, ridiculous, opinionated with OCD tendencies – LOL. All in all, to know Roland was to love him. He was fun to be with and had a sense of humor that made people roll in laughter.
Even though Roland’s spiritual faith was shaken upon being told that he had a degenerative illness which would cripple his body and ultimately end his life….he believed in Jesus Christ. He was a faithful Christian who worshiped through the Catholic Church. Wherever he was in his travels, he would attend Mass and Holy Days of Obligation. I’m often asked if Roland was saved. I’d like to pray that he was. I recently found a shirt of his which proudly stated that he was “The Property of Jesus Christ”. So, to that I smiled and would say he was saved because he did ask. I’m also reminded how often we’d speak of one of his favorite Bible verses, Jeremiah 29:11 –
During Roland’s younger years, he traveled with his military parents and ended up in Kansas. He attended high school (Class of 1971) in Junction City, Kansas. Notably, he was the first male cheerleader at Junction City Senior High School since the 1950’s. After attending Kansas State College, he decided on a career with the Federal Government which started at Fort Riley, Kansas and subsequently moved to Denver, Colorado to work within HUD. Roland retired in January 2021 after 30+ years of service.
Roland is survived by: his sister Lolly Hetherington and husband Jeff, brother Auguster Davis, brother Jessie Davis and wife Vanessa, step-mother Ana Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
On behalf of Roland’s family, we’d like to sincerely thank the many friends who kept in touch with our brother over these many years. Also, a special thank you to his many caregivers: Gerda, Patti, Gloria, Dominique, Akeem, Sandy, Dee, The staff at the Brian Care Center and Lighthouse Hospice. They all gave of their best with LOVE.
Roland’s Celebration of Life will begin on February 24, 2023, with his Classmates of 1971 and friends. For more information regarding this gathering, please call Sandie Lynch at 410- 599-3224.
On February 25, 2023, Roland’s Celebration of Life will be held at 5pm at Bella’s Italian Restaurant – 605 N Washington St. Junction City, Kansas 66441. Family and friends are all welcome to attend.
It is the wishes of Roland’s Family that in leu of Flowers that all memorial donations be sent to The Lighthouse Hospice Group: 110 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, South Carolina 29063 (803) 781-1935
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.