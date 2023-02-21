Roland Davis
Roland Davis, 70, passed away February 11, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina due to complications from Inclusion Body Myositis. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to Auguster and Marina Davis on June 25, 1952.

Roland was dearly loved by his family and friends, despite at times being vain, proud, ridiculous, opinionated with OCD tendencies – LOL. All in all, to know Roland was to love him. He was fun to be with and had a sense of humor that made people roll in laughter.

