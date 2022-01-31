Sister Rosalyn Juenemann died Jan. 27, 2022, at Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, Kansas. She was 90 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 71 years. She was born in Leoville, Kansas, on Jan. 8, 1932, to Frederick and Rosa Juenemann, the fifth of 10 children, and was baptized Rosalyn Susanna.
She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, Kansas on Sept. 8, 1950. On March 18, 1951, Rosalyn received the habit and was given the name Sister Mary Frieda, later returning to her baptismal name. She pronounced first vows on March 19, 1952, and final vows on March 19, 1955.
Sister Rosalyn received a BME in music education in 1966 from Marymount College, Salina, Kansas, followed by a MA in counseling from Emporia State College, Kansas in 1973. Sister Rosalyn taught primary grades and music in Ellis County, Salina, Plainville and Oakley in Kansas. Later she served as a pastoral associate in Colorado, and in Washington and Clay Counties in Kansas for 11 years. She was elected to the Leadership Council of the Congregation in 1991 for a four-year term. After this service, Rosalyn served as pastoral associate in Colby, Chapman, Junction City and Plainville, Kansas. She retired to the Motherhouse in 2012.
Sister Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by two sisters, Rita Schwarz and S. Carolyn Juenemann; and three brothers, Norbert, Gerald and Melvin.
A Bible Vigil Service was held Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Nazareth Motherhouse Chapel with Sister Marcia Allen as the eulogist. The Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, Father Barry Brinkman presiding. The vigil and funeral were live-streamed on the Sisters of St. Joseph Facebook page.
The burial will be in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Chaput-Buoy Mortuary, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials for Sister Rosalyn Juenemann may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters; P.O Box 279, Concordia, Kansas 66901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.