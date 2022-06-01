Retired SSgt. Ross James Englert, 40, of Milford, Kansas, entered enteral rest in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, May 25. SSgt. Englert was a Retired Radio Chief with the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment in Williamsburg, Virginia.
While in the Marines, he received the following combat service-related awards: Combat Action Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Ross was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in July 1981, the son of the late Kathleen Rose (Metts) and Ross Oliver Englert. He graduated from North Allegheny in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and recently was awarded a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from Saint Leo University. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas. He was an active member in the local recovery community where he gained many found family members. Ross was a devoted and loving father.
Ross is survived by his four children including three daughters, Alyssa Ashton Englert, Georgia Raine Englert and Savannah Paige Englert; and a son, James Jordan Englert, all of the home in Milford. Ross is also survived by a sister, Sarah Marie Englert, of Derry, Pennsylvania, and a brother, Ralph Lee Englert, of Milford. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Stephanie Englert, Danny Englert, Jessica Englert and Dylan Sloan; and his found family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 9, at 10 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas, officiated by Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandi. Inurnment will follow the service at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery Manhattan, Kansas. A luncheon will be hosted at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Junction City, Kansas, following services.
The family requests any donations be directed to Ross J. Englert Memorial for the benefit of his children.
