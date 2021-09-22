Sandi E. Nakoneczny, age 78, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the University of Kansas, St. Francis Campus. Sandi was born January 26, 1943 in Topeka, the daughter of Francis and Geraldine (Queen) Edwards. She graduated from Junction City High School. She married Edward Nakoneczny August 3, 1968 in Topeka. Sandi worked in pastoral care for St. Francis Hospital in Topeka for many years. She also worked with the homebound ministry at Holy Name Parish. Sandi was a long-time member of Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to thrift stores for an unusual find. She loved making handmade greeting cards, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Ed, of over 53 years; four daughters, Susan (Alan) Stasser of Kingfisher, OK, Wendy (Gregg) Sauvẽ of Madison, WI, Stacy Harrison of Topeka and Shari (Al) Reynolds of Shawnee, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Talia, Autumn, Lisha, Lindsey, Reid, Mel, Brock, Jack, Maddy, Ava and Max, along with five great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon – 8:00 p.m. with Rosary prayed at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
