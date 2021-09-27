Sara Ann Cassetty, 79 of Springdale, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. She was born January 17,1942 in Joplin, Missouri to William Carrol and Lois Belle Roney West. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1960, and she attended St. John’s School of Nursing. She was united in Holy matrimony to Gary Austin Cassetty in January 1963. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Shannon, Cortney, and Melonie.
They also lived in Junction City and Salina Kansas before retiring at Beaver Lake Arkansas. She worked as an administrative assistant for a contractor during Milford Dam construction and at headquarters on Fort Riley Army Base. She was also employed by St. Francis Boy’s Home and was a BOA for Edward Jones.
Sara was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening, crafting, and traveling. She dearly loved spending time at the lake with her children and grandchildren.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband Gary, daughters: Shannon Howell and her children Hayden and Elyse of Austin, Texas, Cortney (Carson) Cox and their children Caleb and Carter of Emporia, Kansas, Melonie (Matthew) Stuart and their children Hannah, Andrew, and Katelyn of Tampa, Florida. She is survived by her brothers Charles West of Tulsa Oklahoma and John (Kay) West of Dallas,Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lois Carol Ray.
A memorial service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale with Rev. Ronald Prevost officiating.
