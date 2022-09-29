Sharon K. (Karmann) Kitchens

Sharon K. (Karmann) Kitchens

Sharon K. (Karmann) Kitchens, 80, of Bonner Springs (lifetime Dickinson/Geary County resident), passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from an aggressive battle with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Joyce Allen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Highland Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at the Basehor United Methodist Church in Basehor, Kansas, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bring with you, your fondest stories of Sharon to share. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement, INC., 4768 K-157 Highway P.O. Box #1452 Junction City, Kansas 66441 or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road Ste 105 Northfield, IL 60093 USA.

Sharon was born on July 29, 1942, to Herbert and Mildred Karmann of the Alida community, where Milford Lake is now located. She was the youngest of two. Uniquely, her father's twin brother married her mother's sister, and they had two boys. The two families lived and worked the same farmstead while she was growing up, so she always felt like she had three older brothers. Sharon was also outnumbered at a one-room schoolhouse, being the only girl until she entered high school. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School (DCCHS) (now known as Chapman High School) in 1960.

