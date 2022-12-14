Shelly Kay Witt, age 49, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the care of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan, Kansas.

After graduation from Chapman High School in 1991, she went on to study at the University of Kansas before traveling to the pacific northwest where she was involved in fire prevention and safety plans in Montana and Oregon. She returned home and continued the adventures of life. She enjoyed the great outdoors and a great love of music. She was a true and loyal friend to the end and always had your back. She was bright, funny and someone you could talk to about anything.

