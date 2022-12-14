Shelly Kay Witt, age 49, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the care of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice in Manhattan, Kansas.
After graduation from Chapman High School in 1991, she went on to study at the University of Kansas before traveling to the pacific northwest where she was involved in fire prevention and safety plans in Montana and Oregon. She returned home and continued the adventures of life. She enjoyed the great outdoors and a great love of music. She was a true and loyal friend to the end and always had your back. She was bright, funny and someone you could talk to about anything.
Shelly is survived by her parents, John and Marcella Witt of Junction City; her sisters Rhonda (Brandon) Witt and Angie (Will) Shores; nephews Aaron Witt and Hunter Shores; nieces Annalise, Lily and Annabeth Witt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other beloved family members.
Shelly was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Witt; paternal grandparents, Edward Hugo and Anna Helen Bolleson Witt; maternal grandparents, Willard Walter and Phyllis Eliza Henkins.
The family is respecting Shelly’s wishes for no public services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, Manhattan, Kansas. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.