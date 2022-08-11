Sherry M. Bergmeier

Sherry M. Bergmeier, age 80, died August 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born to Rudy and Marjorie (Cherry) Oard on January 5, 1942, in Clay Center, Kansas. Sherry lived in the Longford, KS area and attended Walker School until the 4th grade. Her family moved east of Wakefield where she attended Bala School until the 8th grade, and then went on to graduate from Wakefield High School. She worked part time as an office assistant for Kirby Insurance and full time at Upland Insurance. Sherry enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s ballgames, gardening, fishing, and sewing. She was a former member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cindy Lou; son-in-law, Carl Rosenberry; nephew, Jeff Oard; and sister-in-law, Linda Oard.

