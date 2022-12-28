Sonja Marie Risetter

Sonja Marie (Blackwood) Risetter, age 74, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away in her home with her loving husband and children by her side. She was born in Concordia, Kansas on May 27, 1948 to Dean and Madeleine (Kegle) Blackwood.
William and Sonja married on November 21, 1978. Along with her two children, Ray Dean and Renay from her previous marriage, they would go on to have William J., and the ‘twins’, Tara (Fields) and Tonja (Kearns).
Sonja was a dedicated registered nurse, and found her calling in serving others. Before being diagnosed with cancer in 2016, she spent over 22 years as a nurse at Irwin Army Community Hospital where she managed several clinics, and took great pride in serving our nation’s military members and their families. Although Sonja enjoyed traveling the world as her husband served in the military, she made it known that after retirement from the Army, she desired settling down near her beloved family in Kansas.
Sonja was the oldest of twelve born to Dr. Dean and Madeleine Blackwood. Sonja enjoyed and took great pride in attending family-related events, such as sporting events, concerts, or various graduations. In her healthier days, she enjoyed playing bingo or trying her luck at the casino. She also enjoyed bragging to co-workers and her friends about her children and grandchildren.
Sonja is survived by her mother, Madeleine, of Clyde, KS, and her husband William “Bill” Risetter, of Junction City, KS, son Ray Turner and his wife Ana, son William “BJ” Risetter and wife Mitzi; daughter Renay Branfort and husband Shawn; daughter Tara Fields and husband Cody; daughter Tonja Kearns and husband Justin; Grandchildren Hannah and Joseph Turner, Bethany Branfort, Lucas Branfort, William “Reed” Risetter, and Madison, Beau, Aubree and Jordyn Fields, brothers, Larry (Judy) Blackwood , Gary (Paula) Blackwood, Dr. Terry (Tammy)Blackwood, Dr. D. Jay (Amy) Blackwood, Dr. Brad (Alisha) Blackwood, Lance (Cindi) Blackwood, sisters, De (Allen) Roth, Christine (Randy) Lawson, Debbie Blackwood, Karla Weatherhead (Gary Ramseyer), Jackie (Dr. Wayne) Brooks, Brother-in-law Randy (Patrice) Risetter, and Sister-in-law Julie Risetter. many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Sonja was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Dean Blackwood.
Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, Kansas, then moving to the church at 5 p.m. The Rosary service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas. Family will receive friends after the Rosary in the Church Hall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas with Fr. Steven Heina officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas. Family and friends will gather back at the church where a luncheon will be served.
The family suggests memorials to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Guardians of St. Joseph Church Foundation or V.F.W. Post #7515. In care of Chaput Mortuary, PO Box 291, Clyde, KS 66938. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
