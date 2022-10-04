Sumiko Mitsui was born on March 20, 1926 in Harbin, Manchukuo (now Manchuria, China) to Jitsuo and Jitsue Mitsui. Due to a typographical error, her legal birthdate was recorded as March 2 and for more than 50 years that is when she celebrated it. But in her 50s she decided that a birthdate on the first day of spring was a much better day and she chose to celebrate it on that date for the remainder of her life. Sumiko often said, “I was born a Buddhist and I will die a Buddhist.” In between, she practiced Shintoism and a form of Christianity.

Sumiko’s parents hosted gatherings of writers, poets, and performers. Sumiko enjoyed reading Japanese literature and had memorized many Japanese haiku poems. Sumiko formed many life-long friendships during her school years. She attended several school reunions in Japan, decades later.

