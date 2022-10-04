Sumiko Mitsui was born on March 20, 1926 in Harbin, Manchukuo (now Manchuria, China) to Jitsuo and Jitsue Mitsui. Due to a typographical error, her legal birthdate was recorded as March 2 and for more than 50 years that is when she celebrated it. But in her 50s she decided that a birthdate on the first day of spring was a much better day and she chose to celebrate it on that date for the remainder of her life. Sumiko often said, “I was born a Buddhist and I will die a Buddhist.” In between, she practiced Shintoism and a form of Christianity.
Sumiko’s parents hosted gatherings of writers, poets, and performers. Sumiko enjoyed reading Japanese literature and had memorized many Japanese haiku poems. Sumiko formed many life-long friendships during her school years. She attended several school reunions in Japan, decades later.
Sumiko married a Major in the Japanese Army when she was 18. She refused to ever tell her American family his name. In August 1945, when the Russian Army crossed the border and occupied Manchukuo, Sumiko was taken prisoner. Her husband was instructed to surrender to spare the lives of the Japanese civilians. He was taken prisoner and imprisoned in Siberia. Sumiko was held prisoner until December 1946. She said she was never maltreated by anyone during her imprisonment. She said though she had been a “fraidy cat” prior to her imprisonment, while she was imprisoned, she never felt anxious or afraid even though two thirds of the prisoners who were with her died.
When they were released, they were escorted back to Harbin to board ships for Japan. Sumiko said that on the journey when she saw an outpost with the American flag, she knew she was safe. Her parents and siblings were determined to stay until the last ship sailed in the hopes that they would see her again. When she finally appeared, her brother ran to her and told her he had never given up hope that she was alive. He said she looked like she had been on a picnic, she appeared so carefree. She took her cue from him and often referred to her imprisonment as an adventure.
When the family boarded the ship for Japan, Sumiko boarded another ship. She went on the ship with the other prisoners. She felt a duty to them to be with them until they were safely back in Japan. While she was on the ship, she also tried to write down the names of as many of the deceased prisoners as she could remember so their families would know their fates. When she arrived in Japan, Sumiko went to the home of her husband and lived with the in-laws for a short while. However, her mother-in-law was not warm towards her because she wanted her son to marry a woman from their village. Sumiko returned to her parents’ home and the marriage was annulled. (The Major survived Siberia and became very prosperous and prominent in Japan).
Sumiko had learned English while in school and soon had a job with the US Army as a telephone operator. Always an extroverted, outgoing person Sumiko met many people through her job. She met Duke Cranford, and they were married March 18, 1952. Sumiko began her life as Sue Cranford at that point. They were married until Duke’s death March 19, 2016. When Sue went to Troy, NC to meet her in-laws for the first time, the Mayor of the city came to greet her.
He told her she would always be welcome in Troy and she was!
Sue fully embraced life as an American. She had never cooked before her marriage, but she became an excellent cook. She volunteered for the Red Cross and Army Community Service for decades. She was a paraprofessional in the Junction City public school system, helping children learn English as a Second Language.
We were so fortunate to have Sue with us for so long that at times we thought she would always be with us. Now, we have her only in spirit as she left this physical life on September 22, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Anna. The family thanks Jim for taking care of the lawn for twenty years; to Kimie for being Sue’s best friend and visiting her in NV on Sue’s last birthday; to Mrs. Burris and Mrs. Sharkey for being Sue’s friends.
Sue was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Jean Strubberg (nee Taeko Mitsui), her brother Yattchan Mitsui, and her husband, Duke. Sue is survived by her children: Anna Cranford (Richard Hawes) Henderson, NV; Mary Mitsui (CW Cade) Lawrence, KS; Ted (Lisa) Leavenworth, KS; grandchildren: Mike Hawes (Dawna) Henderson; Matt Cade, KCMO; Adrian Cade (Katelyn) Lawrence; Sean Cranford, Albuquerque, NM; great-granddaughter Penny R Cade, Lawrence.
A service of remembrance will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dorothy Bramlage Library, 230 W.7th St, Junction City, KS 66441. Many thanks to all her caregivers, but especially to Anna, Mike, Dawna, and Roseanne.
