Ursula A. “Shirley” Cutsinger, 100, of Junction City, KS passed away on October 21, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandi officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. at Johnson Funeral Home with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the St. Xavier Catholic Church.
Shirley was born October 20, 1921 in Parndorf, Austria.
Shirley met the love of her life William Cutsinger in Vienna, Austria while he was serving in the United States Army during World War II. Shirley and Bill were married in 1947 in Vienna. Throughout his career in the service, they were stationed throughout the world. However, they always considered Junction City their home. Shirley worked at the Fort Riley PX for over thirty years. Shirley had a zest for life. She was very involved with the Junction City Country Club where she socialized and was an avid golfer. She was proud for achieving two holes in one. She enjoyed playing bridge and Mahjong with her friends. Exercise was important for Shirley having spent many early mornings at the YMCA swimming. In her later years, she enjoyed being surrounded by Kailey, Kamdyn and the Kamm Family.
Church was a very important part of Shirley’s life. She was a parishioner of St. Xavier Catholic Church and a member of the Living Waters Group.
Shirley was loved and cared for at the end of her life by the Kamm and Mann Families but she will be missed by many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Cutsinger.
