Venice Facklam, 89, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Venice was born February 10, 1933, in El Dorado, Kansas, the only daughter of Orville and Janie Clarkson Bellman. At the age of 17, Venice and Harold Facklam, a schoolteacher, were united in marriage on October 8, 1950. They lived in the Alida community until Milford Lake took their home. They built their dream home in 1963 in rural Junction City and farmed the land. She was the perfect “farm wife”. Having no sons, Venice was Harold’s right hand, even singlehandedly baling hundreds of bales of hay. As a schoolteacher’s wife, she also typed all his tests and graded papers. She was active in the Zion United Church of Christ and served on the consistory board. She was a 4-H leader and an active member of EHU. In other words, she was the consummate 1950’s homemaker.
The couple sold their farm in 2016 and moved to McCrite Plaza where Venice was serving as President of the Residential Council and was an Ambassador. She appeared in the McCrite basketball team TV ad and as the golfer in another of their ads. Venice was well known and dearly loved.
Grateful to have shared her life are her daughters, Linda Smith (Glen) Hoyt, and Karen Jameson (John) Junction City; four grandchildren, Shelley Grutsch (Jeff) Maple Hill, Todd Ross (Michelle) Amboy WA, Christine Russell (Matthew) Hoyt and Brandon Jameson (Amy) Newton KS; 12 great-grandchildren, Brennon Ross, Kyle Ross, Jatin Ross, Ryan Grutsch, A.J. Grutsch, Taylor Olberding (Craig), Karsyn Russell, Carl Russell, Callyn Jameson, Dylan Jameson, Emma Jameson and Cohen Jameson; her sister-in-law, Wanda Sowell, Aiea HI; and many nieces and nephews. Venice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, May 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 27, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home. 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. This service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28, in St, John Cemetery, Junction City KS.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion United Church of Christ, Junction City or to McCrite Plaza, sent in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.