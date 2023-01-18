Venice Facklam
Venice Facklam, 89, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Venice was born February 10, 1933, in El Dorado, Kansas, the only daughter of Orville and Janie Clarkson Bellman. At the age of 17, Venice and Harold Facklam, a schoolteacher, were united in marriage on October 8, 1950. They lived in the Alida community until Milford Lake took their home. They built their dream home in 1963 in rural Junction City and farmed the land. She was the perfect “farm wife”. Having no sons, Venice was Harold’s right hand, even singlehandedly baling hundreds of bales of hay. As a schoolteacher’s wife, she also typed all his tests and graded papers. She was active in the Zion United Church of Christ and served on the consistory board. She was a 4-H leader and an active member of EHU. In other words, she was the consummate 1950’s homemaker.

The couple sold their farm in 2016 and moved to McCrite Plaza where Venice was serving as President of the Residential Council and was an Ambassador. She appeared in the McCrite basketball team TV ad and as the golfer in another of their ads. Venice was well known and dearly loved.

