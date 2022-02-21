MSG Vigilio “Virgil” Garcia (U.S. Cav, RET) was born April 18, 1948, in San Antonio, TX to Vigilio Santos and Lupe Garcia. The oldest of three children he grew up in Torrance, CA and graduated from Narbonne High School in 1966. Virgil was a lifelong soldier. He joined the Air Force and became a crew chief, serving from 1968 to 1970. He then took a five-year separation from service to be a crew chief for NHRA racer “Big Daddy Don Garlits”, until joining the Army in 1975. His service took him from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Germany, to all over the United States. He proudly served in the 3/7 and 3/8 Cavalry, 1st Armor Division, 250 Mechanized Infantry, Big Red 1. Virgil instructed Bradley Fighting Vehicles and retired in 1991 at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was proud to have served his country and always believed in the integrity of a handshake. God, Family and Country! Virgil married Lynn Elliott on January 8, 1982. They made their home in Wakefield in 1987. He served his community as a City Council man and he and his family owned and operated the Lakeview Restaurant. He loved the Chargers, Bomber Football, drawing, and anything to do with cars. Virgil’s greatest love was spending time with his loved ones and dancing in the kitchen with his wife and family.
Virgil leaves on this earth:
Mother: Lupe Garcia of Orange, CA
Wife, best friend, and favorite dance partner: Lynn Garcia of Wakefield, KS
Son: Rick Cinco and wife Raquel of Wakefield, KS
Daughter: Brandy Riggs-Doonan and Jeff of Hoisington, KS
Brother: Phil Garcia and wife Angie of Draper, UT
Sister: Mary-Elizabeth Garcia and wife Carol of Orange, CA
10 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his daughter Christina Garcia, father, V.S. Garcia, father-in-law, Jim Elliot and mother-in-law Cleo Taylor.
A HERO to his family and loved ones Virgil will be celebrated for a life well lived with a come and go reception on February 23, 2022, from 5:00-7:30 PM at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn Resort. Please join in celebrating him and sharing your stories of how you knew him with the family.
