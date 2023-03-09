Walter C. Harris was born November 6, 1926 in Junction City, Kansas the son of Fred and Emma (Zernickow) Harris. He graduated from Dwight High School with the class of 1944.
Walter served with the Army Air Corps Occupation Forces in Japan from 1944 – 1946 during WWII.
On August 10, 1946, Walter was married to Virginia A. Stark of Alta Vista in San Antonia, Texas.
Walter worked for Schilling Air Force Base from 1953 – 1965 with the Maintenance Aircraft Electrical Systems with the Department of Defense. He then worked for Ft. Riley from 1965 – 1983 as an Electronic Supervisor.
He enjoyed gardening, traveling in his RV coast to coast and Canada, family reunions, and loved homemade ice cream. Following his retirement from the Federal Government, Walter served on the Board of Directors for the Ottawa RRD.
Walter passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Holiday Resort Health and Rehab in Salina at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving daughter Debra Bowers and her husband Robin of Marquette, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia on November 9, 2014, his brother Eldridge Harris, sisters Maryette Shuck, Ordella Liley, and his parents.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, with the family receiving friends from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The family has selected cremation.His final resting place will be in the Humboldt Valley Cemetery near Junction City. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
