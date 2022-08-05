Walter E. Youngblood, 80, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on August 2, 2022.
Walt was born on July 24, 1942, in Mount Enterprise, TX, to Melvin and Laura Bell Youngblood. Burial services will be held at the Fort Riley Veterans Cemetery on Friday, August 12, at 10:00 am.
Walt was a member of the Overland Park Baptist Church and The American Legion. Walt served his country in uniform for 24 years and retired from the Army at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1980. After entering the civilian world, Walt became a pillar of the community, owning and operating multiple small businesses in Junction City, KS.
Anyone who knew Walt was familiar with his quick wit, sense of humor, and spirit of generosity. He had a passion for understanding how things worked and making them better. He had the ability to make anyone smile and was quick with a joke.
Above all, Walt was a devoted family man and is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wanda Youngblood, children Terri Shuttleworth, Jennifer Wehbe, Andrea Boles, Chad Kuntz, Chris Kuntz, grandchildren Goeff Lewis, Cody Boles, Abigail Kuntz, Katie Kuntz, Madison Kuntz, Jacob Kuntz, and great-granddaughter Makya Boles.
He is preceded in death by his son Melvin Lee Youngblood, his mother, Laura Bell Youngblood, and his father, Melvin Eugene Youngblood.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the humane society at humanesociety.org.
