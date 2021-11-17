On Oct. 13, Walter M. Schlichting passed from this life into the next. He was 95 years old.
Born Sept. 21, 1926, to Jacob and Justine Schlichting of Corn, Oklahoma, he was their sixth of seven children, all of whom have preceded him in death.
Walter graduated from Weatherford High School in Weatherford Oklahoma. He attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, where he met his lifelong partner and sweetheart, Rosalie Harder. After he graduated from Oklahoma State in Norman, Oklahoma in 1950, they married and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he attended St Paul Bible School. He Pastored a church in Larslan, Montana for five years, and then moved to Hillsboro, Kansas, where he worked as a proofreader and German translator for the M.B. Publishing House.
In 1962, the family moved to Milford, Kansas, where Walter ministered in two churches, Milford C.C. and Wakefield C.C., preaching two sermons every Sunday.
In 1982, Walter took a pastorate in St Elmo, Minnesota. He pastored there for 15 years. In 1997, Walter and Rosalie moved to Van, Texas, to work for Mercy Ships Ministries. In retirement, they continued to serve on mission teams and traveled the world.
Walter was a lifelong wood worker, making many beautiful pieces of furniture. He was a carpenter who helped many people with home remodeling projects.
His wife of 60 years, Rosalie, and his son-in-law Carroll Johnson preceded Walter in death. He is survived by his children: Margaret Phillips (and husband Dickie), Barbara Neighbors (Scott), Kaye Linda Johnson-Parker (Rob), Warren Schilichting (Ladan), Jeffrey Schlichting (Leigh). He was grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Van United Methodist Church, and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made in Walter’s name to Mercy Ships International.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.