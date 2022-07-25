Wanda’s life began on August 11, 1930, in Holdenville, OK. She was the daughter of Chris W. and Lillie (Hair) Haviland. She was united in marriage to George Waner of Florence, KS on August 14, 1949, and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage. Wanda and George moved to Junction City where they were active in St. Xavier’s Catholic Church for many years. Wanda had a sense of fairness, honesty and compassion that will be sorely missed by her family. She also enjoyed baking and sharing goodies with her friends. Wanda is survived by her eldest son Andrew W. Waner of El Paso, and daughter Teresa (Randy) Koster of Perry, IA and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wanda passed away on July 14, 2022, at Casa Prima Vera Nursing Home in El Paso. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George, and sons James and Kenneth. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday July 27, 2022, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Florence, KS where a rosary prayer will be offered at 12:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. celebrated by Father Andrew Bergkamp. She will be laid to rest next to George at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Yazel Megli Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Wanda at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
