Wayne A. Jaecke, 89 of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Junction City Church of the Nazarene at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Wayne was born on August 22, 1933, in Junction City, to Leslie and Bethel (Stebbins) Jaecke. He graduated from Junction City High School, class of 1951. Wayne married Rosalie Larson on December 16, 1955. They had two daughters, Trudy (who shares the same birthday as Wayne) and Melanie, and one son, Bradley. They divorced in 1979. Wayne married Rodella (Alford) Eder on May 1, 1992.
In his early years, Wayne worked for his father at Junction City Stone Quarry. In 1962, he opened his Harley-Davidson dealership, City Cycle Sales. He found a burned-out building and got the rent waived for a year in exchange for fixing it up. Over the years the business grew, finally settling into the current building on Goldenbelt Boulevard in 2005. He owned and operated the business for 60 years. City Cycle Sales was included in Dealernews Magazine’s Top 100 Dealers from 2006-2011. In 2012, City Cycle Sales was awarded Business of the Year by the Junction City Chamber of Commerce and awarded Dealer of the Year by Dealernews Magazine.
He enjoyed racing Harley-Davidson sprint motorcycles in his early adulthood. Wayne achieved the title of state champion in the 250cc hare scrambles. He attended events as far away as Daytona, Florida. He participated in the physically demanding Jack Pine Endurance Run three times. This was a 500-mile, two-day event, held in Michigan, where riders made their way through rivers, hills, deep sand, and thick underbrush. Wayne won first in his class twice and would have won a third time but made the decision to stop and assist a fellow competitor.
Wayne loved ballroom dancing, learning in the 1970’s and taking many classes over the years. He and Rodella also gave classes in their home to friends. They danced up to three times a week until a few months before his death. They were noticed by actress Debbie Reynolds on a Turner Classic Movies Cruise for their dancing. Wayne enjoyed traveling to other countries and going on cruises with Rodella.
Sailing was another one of Wayne’s passions, and he enjoyed introducing others to the sport. His latest boat, a 36’ Yamaha, was bought and shipped from California. The new boat did not come with a trailer, so Wayne designed his own and had one built locally by Engstrom Custom Welding. He was a member of the Southwind Yacht Club for over 50 years, serving as Commodore in 1997. He spent a great deal of time helping maintain the club’s docks and surrounding property.
Wayne could frequently be seen tending the property and landscaping around his business and picking up trash along the road. Many people mistakenly thought he was the maintenance man. He didn’t mind that, as he was a very humble and modest man. Wayne was known for his honesty and integrity.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Rodella; daughter, Trudy (Stephen) Quelch, of Milford, Kansas; son, Bradley Jaecke of Junction City, Kansas; step-daughter, Misty (Don Euler) Volner of Milford, Kansas; step-son Trevor (Susan) Eder, of Bonner Springs, Kansas; grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Valentine, Junction City, Kansas, Jason (Brittney) Quelch, Manhattan, Kansas, Christopher (Alice) Quelch, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Austin (Alex) Mills, Vinita, Oklahoma, Nickales Jaecke, Junction City, Kansas; 7 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Corbin, Ryan, Liam, Ethan, Luke and Addison; and two step-grandchildren, Aubrey and Brock Eder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nadine; daughter, Melanie; two grandsons, Jacob Nett and Aaron Land, and one great-grandson, Evan Quelch.
