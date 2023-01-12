Wayne A. Jaecke

Wayne A. Jaecke, 89 of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Junction City Church of the Nazarene at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Wayne was born on August 22, 1933, in Junction City, to Leslie and Bethel (Stebbins) Jaecke. He graduated from Junction City High School, class of 1951. Wayne married Rosalie Larson on December 16, 1955. They had two daughters, Trudy (who shares the same birthday as Wayne) and Melanie, and one son, Bradley. They divorced in 1979. Wayne married Rodella (Alford) Eder on May 1, 1992.

