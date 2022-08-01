William L. 'Bill' McAfee

William L. 'Bill' McAfee

William L. “Bill” McAfee, 86, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at the Westy Care Home in Westmoreland.

Born April 5, 1936 in New Carlisle, Ohio, Bill was the son of Henry and Velma (Dunn) McAfee. He married Esther I. Welty on November 22, 1957 in New Carlisle, Ohio. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2002.

