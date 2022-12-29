Straus

Straus

William Otto Straus, 96, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A visitation was held on Friday, December 30, 2022. A funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial took place at Highland Cemetery.

On November 16, 1926, the Lord blessed Emil and Gertrude (Carlson) Strauss at rural Junction City, Kansas, the gift of an infant son who they named William Otto. The Rev. Spearing baptized William into saving faith of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on November 28, 1926, at St. Paul's Clarks Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.