William Otto Straus, 96, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A visitation was held on Friday, December 30, 2022. A funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial took place at Highland Cemetery.
On November 16, 1926, the Lord blessed Emil and Gertrude (Carlson) Strauss at rural Junction City, Kansas, the gift of an infant son who they named William Otto. The Rev. Spearing baptized William into saving faith of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on November 28, 1926, at St. Paul's Clarks Creek.
William, better known as Bill, attended his first eight grades at a rural one room school called Berry. He was confirmed into his faith in Jesus Christ in Confirmation on June 23, 1940, at St. Paul's Clarks Creek under Rev. Spearing. Bill graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1944.
Bill worked as a milk tester with Dairy Herd Improvement Association for several years. He also worked for Russell Ford Motor Company in Junction City.
He married Lois Otto on October 3, 1948, at St. Paul's Clarks Creek by Pastor Kespole. After marriage, they were managers of Rock Springs Ranch for three plus years, until he was drafted for the Korean War in 1951. He served four years in the Air Force as a Jet Engine Instructor. While stationed at Wichita Falls, TX, their first son was born, Steven William in 1952. Ronald Dean was born at Chanute Air Force base in Rantoul, IL in 1954. After four years, they returned to the farm on Spring Valley Road and ran a dairy for forty years. In May of 1960, a son, Rodney Ray was born and passed away shortly after birth. In 1962, they were blessed with a daughter Christy Diane. Bill has ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Bill was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church until his return from the service in 1955 when he joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City, where he was very active serving his Lord as Elder, Congregational President, Chairman of the church building committee, Sunday School teacher and most offices of the church. He was active in the Lutheran Laymen League serving in all offices of the local LLL and Zone and also in the Kansas District serving as President.
Bill was also very involved in his community serving on the State Extension Board and Kansas State University Extension Council. He was chairman of the Senior Citizen building committee for 25 years. He was active in Farm Bureau, Farm Management, Farmer Stockman Coop, Rural Water District, 4-H Leader and many other organizations.
Bill received the honor of being chosen for the Jay C Young Farmer award, Soil Conservation award, and in 1978 received the Kansas Master Farmer Award.
He enjoyed his church, family, helping others and life to the fullest.
He was called to his Heavenly home December 28, 2022. The Lord blessed him with 96 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a son, two brothers, and two sisters.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; three children Steve (Julie) Strauss, Ron (Shari) Strauss, and Christy (Larry) Wagner. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
