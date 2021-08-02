Wilma J. (Billie) Eisenhower Needham passed away July 29, 2021 in Topeka. She was the daughter of John D. Eisenhower and Martha E. Snyder Eisenhower. She graduated from D.C.C.H.S , Chapman High School in 1947. She taught at a county school near Elmo, Kansas for the 1947-1948 school year. On May 2, 1948 she married Robert A. Needham. They moved to Colorado Springs in September of 1948 for 2 years where their first child, Sheila, was born. They moved to Wichita in November of 1950 where he was employed at Beech Air Craft. Eventually they moved to Enterprise and later settled in Abilene where their 7 children went through Abilene schools. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Sheila Spielman of Lyons, Kansas and Sandy Paulson (Rod) of Abilene. Five sons, Gary Needham (Carol) of Abilene; Loyd Needham (Carol) of Abilene; Scot Needham (Dayna) of McPherson; Wade Needham (Lola) of Abilene; Phil Needham (Shelley) of Freeman, Missouri. 19 grandchildren plus spouses, 33 great-grandchildren plus spouses, 3 great-great grandchildren. One sister-in-law Margie Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Robert, grandson, James Jacob Needham, son-in-law Robert Spielman and 7 siblings. Funeral services for Billie will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Salina Church of Christ Church in Salina (1646 N. 9th St). A private immediate family inurnment will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to Salina Church of Christ or the Abilene Smokey Valley Railroad Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, Kansas . Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.