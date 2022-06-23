Winfer Ray Abernathy Jun 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfer Ray Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on June 21, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Junction City Kansas Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKBI executes search warrants at JCPDArea government entities release pay for 2021 yearKathleen Ellen TeplyPolice reports 6-21-22City commission declares nine structures unsafe, approves fire department purchasesTwo Junction City residents die in Clay County crashArea summer camps now in full swingCity commissioners table request to lease city hanger, reject special use permit for tattoo studioPolice arrest Junction City man involved in shootingJeanie H. Ores Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 2x4 JCU freelancers- 2x2 Cook Fort Riley 2x3 CHCS-SM Environmental Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
