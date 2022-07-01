The Kansas Legislature finished the year passing several bills that will make Kansas a better place to live and work.
Sales tax on food will be phased out over the next three years after decades of penalizing Kansas taxpayers. We passed a housing bill that will provide funds throughout the state to incentivize investments in multiple opportunities. The legislature passed a lot of bills, but I feel these two bipartisan bills will have the greatest impact. I will share information and thoughts on other bills later.
Every two years, members of the House of Representatives stand for election, and this year the filing deadline was June 10 due to the delay in redistricting. Elected officials are sworn into office the following January. My future plans do not include seeking election to the House of Representatives 68th District.
Serving the residents for the last six years has been an honor. The COVID virus taught us again how important every person is. Businesses, schools, hospitals, health care workers and other institutions adjusted to a situation we had never seen or witnessed before. My hope is we learn from the experience and recognize mistakes that were made. More than 8,000 Kansans have died, and the suffering continues until we see the virus eradicated.
It taught us to trust and respect professionals that provides accurate advice and workable solutions. Kansas has a history of voodoo medicine doctors masked as politicians. They sold goat glands and wagons full of feel-good medicine, but this is a time to adhere to the advice of educated professionals instead. We will recover from this crisis and take advantage of new opportunities. Our local and state economy has never been stronger, and we need to be careful what we complain about.
The job of all Kansans is to hold our elected officials accountable and not cave into special interests that come into Kansas to influence legislators. Their dollars sway votes and opinions with false information presented in a very convincing way. They also pay for the election of individuals who will represent them in their efforts to get legislation passed. A quote was shared with me from a fellow legislator: “If it weren’t for self-interest, there would be no interest” and we need special laws to limit those special interest groups. I am researching examples and listening to others share where we need more transparency and accountability as we uncover the well-dressed rats.
The process of making laws is an important part of government, and I am proud to have been able to contribute to passing good legislation and advocating for better laws for you and all of Kansas. I opposed legislation that is harmful and discriminatory, some of which passed anyway, without my support. There is more work to done and more issues to be addressed. I am confident this district will elect another individual who will also serve with passion and integrity.
I have appreciated your encouraging words and support. They have made a greater impact than you may have realized. Kansas is the state we love and call home because of our relationships with each other, not with those who pour money into politicians to corrupt elected officials.
Abraham Lincoln shared this message to inspire patriotism: “Elections belong to the people. It is their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” Thank you for electing me and allowing me the opportunity of a lifetime to serve in the Kansas Legislature. The experience is one I will never forget, and I look forward to sharing what I have learned.