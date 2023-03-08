By Allen Dinkel, Junction City Manager
One evening about 30 years ago, at a City council meeting in western Kansas, the mayor made a comment that the police officers were the most important employees of the city
As city administrator, I was a bit shocked by her comments and so I asked why because I felt all employees were important? She said that police officers risk their lives each day when they do
something as simple as stopping a car.
Even though I do agree that there is a risk that police officers face, all employees of the city are valuable to the overall operation. Of course, a lot younger “me” questioned her and the debate and discussion ensued.
Today, Friday March 3, wass National Employee Appreciation Day. We all have known of the value of employees, but since COVID-19 the city along with nearly everyone has been battling to find employees to become a part of our “team.; Simply without employees, nothing gets done and they are the backbone to any business or employer.
Getting back to my discussion with the Madam Mayor, every city employee has a purpose. During the COVID days we heard the word “essential Employees.: I argue all employees of the city are essential and are necessary.
Now during the “shutdown” period when Covid hit, we did close certain city facilities for health reasons. We never sent anyone home but found other projects for the employees. For example, at the 12th Street Center, we shut the doors to the public, but the employees came in and painted rooms that were in need of a “makeover” but there was never enough time to get it done and at the same time not shut down the use of the facility.
I have been a city employee for 34 years now (eight of those years here in Junction City). Prior to that I spent nearly 10 years in a different public role. Those who choose to work for the city
sometimes find out that employment here is different than it is in the private sector. I sometimes comment to city employees that I often know of an issue from the start as there are those
who are willing to comment to me or in recent years, put a comments on social media, regarding city employees.
As we know sometimes the comments made on social media are down right “nasty.’ When I receive comments, I do visit with the department head or the employee. I often say there are at least two sides to every story and before any judgment is made, I need to learn more.
Today I received a couple of complaints from residents who were not happy with certain city employees. When I listened to those people, often it is a case that the employees were doing their job. Of course, neither person liked the results.
One had to do with a person who had their water meters disconnected. As you know, the disconnection is not done unless there is a delinquent bill. In this instance, this was a meter had been shut off a number of times during the past year.
It is not the employee in customer service’s fault that the service was cut, but the city
code was followed. The employee was doing their job. Now before you believe that these employees are cold and “hateful”, they often work with customers to find resources to help the people out. Nevertheless, the city needs to have everyone pay their bill so the utility can operate.
The other issue had to deal with the Codes Department. The employee was enforcing the code that was set by the city commission, yet the person did not agree with the code and called me for an exception. He was not happy with the employee,but again they were doing their job.
And I have no idea how many times in my “city” that I have had comments about from someone who received a traffic citation or if they were in a situation where the police department was involved. Again, the officers were simply doing their job. I am sure a police officer has never been given a “High Five” when they wrote a ticket or arrested someone.
Yes, those in public safety such as police officers and firefighters are subject to risk, but yet they do their job. Or we have employees on an ambulance run on the interstate in less-than-ideal conditions.
We also have Public Works employees that have to get out in the middle of night to move
snow or handle other issues such as repairing a broken waterline. Recently a gentleman saw me at the grocery store and said the employees who had to crawl into a hole to repair a waterline when it was cold this winter deserved a bonus.
And we have the Parks employees who clean up the Park after a large crowd gathered there for a Freedom Fest event. All we see the next morning is a “clean” park. There are also support staff and office employees who have taken a verbal “Beating” from an unhappy citizen. It takes everyone doing their job to operate the city.
All are important as I told the mayor many years ago.
Yes, mistakes are made and at times we have to deal with employee issues, but for the most part we have a team of those who want to do a good job, even though they will hear comments or see mass media reports. Maybe we don’t do the job as some people see it, but there is usually more to the story.
Simply without dedicated employees, all of the city departments very little would get done. I have had the opportunity to work with great employees over the years and yes, people of Junction City, you have a great team of employees taking care of your needs and expectations.