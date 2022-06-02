This column is the second of three parts and has been adapted from a talk of this title given at the opening of “Prairie Me Home,” an art installation featuring Betsy Roe, Staci Dawn Ogle and Margy Stewart at the Noto Arts Center, North Topeka, Kansas, April 1-May 31. A version has also been published on the Global Restoration Project website at globalrestorationproject.org.
The salubrious effects of contact with nature on mental and physical health are well documented. Lucy Jones’ 2020 book, “Losing Eden: Our Fundamental Need for the Natural World and Its Ability to Heal Body and Soul,” is a compendium of recent scientific studies concluding exactly that.
But the benefits can also extend into a more nebulous emotional and spiritual realm – inside, as Emily Dickinson wrote, “where the meanings are.” Here, reconnecting with our native ecosystem can transform our experience of “home.”
Here I have to share a personal experience:
Thirty years ago, we lived in town, and we had a little front lawn with a slope that was hard to mow. So I dug up the turf grass and put in prairie grasses and wildflowers, right next to the street. The result was scragglier than conventional landscaping, and some neighbors looked askance. But others came by every day just to look at the ever-changing leaves and blossoms and the birds and insects that visited them.
“It’s different every day,” one said. For me also that patch was a magnet. I would go and sit next to the plants and just feel good. I told my husband that putting those wildflowers in the soil was like plugging in an appliance. All of a sudden, there was something running, some electricity going from soil to sky and back again. I could feel that energy, and it was exhilarating – and motivating. We wanted to do more for the prairie!
Our friends were going into debt to send their children to college: We didn’t have children, so going into debt to preserve a Flint Hills ranch didn’t seem like an impossibility. The McDowell Creek ranch we purchased and named “Bird Runner” – for “Wah-nin-dhe-ju,” the Kaw word for McDowell Creek, “the place of Bird Runner” – which contained 240 acres of native upland prairie and 80 acres of plowed fields along the creek. As we lived surrounded by prairie and began restoring the crop ground to bottomland tallgrass prairie, we experienced those force fields more and more.
Such a statement may sound wifty, but if you think about it, it is not illogical.
Aldo Leopold, a founder of modern ecology, wrote, “Land is a fountain of energy flowing through a circuit of soils, plants and animals. Food chains are the living channels which conduct energy upward; death and decay return it to the soil” (253).
Why shouldn’t such energy be palpable? For most of human history, we depended directly on such food chains for our survival. Isn’t it likely it’s hard-wired into us to pick up on the health or illness of the land? Why wouldn’t our spirits be buoyed up by “fountains of energy?”
In addition, science writer Michael Pollan writes about the “chemical chatter” through which plants converse with each other and with their surroundings. Among the chemicals plants exude are dopamine and serotonin, which just happen also to be human neurotransmitters – the very ones involved in anti-depressants. (No wonder I felt so good sitting with my wildflowers!) Perhaps on some chemical level, we humans can “hear” plants holding forth.
Non-native plants leave the land tongue-tied, while the native plants call forth its eloquence. “What better expresses the land than the plants that originally grew on it?” wrote Aldo Leopold (203). He put forward the construct of the “land community” – where soil, water, plants and animals were humans’ neighbors in a social whole. He was inviting humans, his fellow “social animals,” into a new concept of sociability.
Thus, already in the 1930s and 1940s, Leopold was talking about nature where we live and work; nature as a community to which we belong; nature as a place of interactive reciprocity. He is considered a founder of ecology, but he was in essence reintroducing to Western science concepts that had been widespread for centuries in indigenous cultures.
Robin Wall Kimmerer, indigenous scholar and professional botanist, writes, “[The Potawatomi] understood a world of being, full of unseen energies that animate everything. … In Potawatomi 101, rocks are animate, as are mountains and water and fire and places” (47, 55).
So we must ask the question, why did Leopold need to “recover” indigenous knowledge? Why wasn’t it accepted, built upon and learned from? Or, in the case of the crop fields where I am trying to bring back the native plants, why were they plowed in the first place? If we ask those questions, we see that when we’re talking about conservation, about restoring ecosystems, we bump right up against the destructive effects of white supremacy.