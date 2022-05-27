This column is the first of three parts and has been adapted from a talk of this title given at the opening of “Prairie Me Home,” an art installation featuring Betsy Roe, Staci Dawn Ogle and Margy Stewart at the Noto Arts Center, North Topeka, Kansas, April 1-May 31. A version has also been published on the Global Restoration Project website at globalrestorationproject.org.
“Prairie Me Home” is a wonderful title as it captures renewed connections to the natural world.
Mainstream conservation – what some these days would call settler-colonialist conservation – used to see “home” as one place and “nature” off somewhere else. That attitude gave us our great national parks, such as Yellowstone and Yosemite and the Grand Canyon – places that preserved the wonders of nature by setting them apart – making them a place to visit, not a place to work and live.
“Take only pictures; leave only footprints” was the motto. Civilization versus wilderness: civilization here, wilderness out there.
But now there is a growing movement to “bring nature home,” epitomized by Douglas Tallamy’s bestseller, “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants.” “Prairie Me Home” is a part of that movement, as is an explosion of recent publications, quotations from which are scattered throughout the installation.
Here are quotations from some of those new books:
“Couldn’t prairies exist in our backyards in some meaningful form?” – Benjamin Vogt in “A New Garden Ethic: Cultivating Defiant Compassion for an Uncertain Future.”
“You might start by planting a little garden, if only in a windowsill box. Move on to working with local authorities and organizing volunteers to create a small green neighborhood park. Or two. Then support county open-space bonds that compensate rural landowners for placing conservation easements on their property in order to maintain some of its natural character. Maybe go on to lobby for protecting a chunk of the nearest intact backcountry as wildland. And consider supporting one of the groups working internationally to conserve natural habitats.” – Douglass Chadwick in “Four-Fifths a Grizzly: A New Perspective on Nature that Just Might Save Us All.”
“The land is the real teacher. All we need as students is mindfulness. Paying attention is a form of reciprocity with the living world, receiving the gifts with open eyes and open heart.” – Robin Wall Kimmerer in “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants.”
“Across the United States, millions of acres now covered in lawn can be quickly restored to viable habitat by untrained citizens with minimal expense.” – Douglass W. Tallamy in “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard.”
The problem with non-native lawns and ornamental flowers and shrubs is that they don’t connect up with the native biomes, such the prairie ecosystem here in Kansas. Maples might look beautiful in the fall but they can’t take the place of our native oaks in providing food for the caterpillars and larvae needed by nestling birds. Native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and trees, on the other hand, support the soil microbes and insects that all the other creatures depend upon.
One of the beautiful things about “bringing nature home” is its inclusivity: everyone is invited and needed, and everyone can enjoy the benefits of native plant gardens where they live and work.
We once hosted a Chicago author who pooh-poohed the value of the backyard prairie gardens springing up in Illinois. He said small plantings would attract only ordinary butterflies – they wouldn’t save endangered species. But common butterflies are endangered too, as are a worrisome number of other insects. In fact, fish and bird species are in trouble because of plummeting insect populations – what numerous science writers have been labeling the “Insect Apocaplypse” (Goulson, Jarvis, Wagner).
Now we’re not going to have bison running through urban and suburban backyards, but that’s not necessary to support the prairie ecosystem.
Chris Helzer, the Nature Conservancy’s science director in Nebraska, makes this point in his blog “The Prairie Ecologist.” Successful prairie conservation depends on biodiversity. “Biological diversity is formed mainly by small organisms like plants, invertebrates, and members of soil and other microbial communities,” Helzer says. Plants, invertebrates, microbial communities? That’s exactly what we can foster in our backyards. In addition, we are learning that urban and suburban areas are in some ways healthier for insects than agricultural areas where chemical intensive farming is prevalent.
Helzer also cites connectivity, which prevents genetic isolation, as crucial for conservation. That’s where inclusion comes in. If we go from window boxes, to backyards, to city parks, to schools and churches, to public grounds, to rights-of-way, to field buffers, to go-back land, to county and state wildlife areas, to conservation easements, to large-scale restorations, to native preserves, we can manage the connectivity part as well, linking our scattered communities to each other and even to our national parks.
We in Kansas can do this for the prairie ecosystem and people everywhere can do this for their native biomes, whether grasslands, woodlands, or deserts. We can bring nature back!
Doing so will also help to mitigate climate change, as nothing takes carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequesters it in the soil like native plants. We can do this for our ecosystems and for the planet.