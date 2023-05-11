Clay Center, Kansas – There are millions of people carrying heavy burdens all across our world. They cannot sleep at night and wake up tired. They have regular appointments with their counselors. Their attempts at hobbies and exercise are strategies to find relief. What burden are you carrying? There is someone that can lift your burden. He can set you free from it. His name is Jesus.
Once He was invited to dinner at a religious leader’s home. Other religious leaders also came, and together they sat down at the table and began visiting. At the time, Jesus’ fame as a preacher was spread far and wide, so word circulated quickly where He was. A certain prostitute who was impacted by Jesus and His ministry learned of His whereabouts. She made her way into the house and found herself standing before Jesus and the other guests. She stood without saying a word, then began weeping. So much, that her tears fell on Jesus’ feet. Seeing that, she bent down and began wiping the tears off with her hair and then proceeded to anoint His feet with a flask of oil she had brought.
During the whole process, the religious leaders were incensed at the woman and Jesus. Noticing this, Jesus spoke to the dinner host, addressing the host’s attitude toward her, then eventually turned back to the woman and said, “Your sins are forgiven” (Luke 7:48). That incensed the leaders even more. Then He spoke one final word before she humbly slipped out, “Your faith has saved you. Go in peace” (Luke 7:50).
This prostitute was carrying a burden, just like all those preachers in that room, all the people in her city, and like you and me. Her burden was that of prostitution, for others it was different.
But when she heard of Jesus, something awakened in her that no doubt said, “This is it!” And she overcame the barriers before her to get to Jesus and when she got there, He did not disappoint her.
She found forgiveness for all the wrong she had done! The guilt and shame she had been trying to outrun was finally washed away. How did that happen? Faith. Jesus said, “Your faith has saved you.”
It was her faith that provided forgiveness. It is interesting to note what Jesus did not say. He did not say anything about religion, morality, goodness or education. Just faith. He did not refer to anything about personal will power, having a positive attitude, perseverance or working hard. Just faith. And what is faith? It was her belief, trust and full confidence in Jesus.
We are all naturally wired to be independent and achieve. We want to earn what we have. Our culture is set up that way from our parents and high school coaches, to our professors and bosses. “Work hard and succeed,” we are told. “It is up to you,” other says. Faith in Jesus is opposite. This woman simply had faith and her life was instantly transformed. She believed Jesus was the Son of God. She believed she had done wrong and needed forgiveness. She trusted that Jesus had the power to forgive. She was confident He was sufficient for all she needed. She believed with all her heart Jesus could lift her burden.
Then He said, “go in peace.” No doubt the immoral life she led weighed on her. She not only needed forgiveness, but peace. Often the foolish things we do cause great amounts of stress and anxiousness. In one moment, her simple faith brought forgiveness and peace. Lay your burden down at the feet of Jesus, and fully trust Him to lift it from you.
A prayer for you -“Lord God, I pray you will help us to release our burden of sin to you, and in exchange provide us forgiveness and peace. Only you can do this. No one, nor anything else. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”