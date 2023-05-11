Clint Decker
PHIL Frigon

Clay Center, Kansas – There are millions of people carrying heavy burdens all across our world. They cannot sleep at night and wake up tired. They have regular appointments with their counselors.  Their attempts at hobbies and exercise are strategies to find relief. What burden are you carrying? There is someone that can lift your burden. He can set you free from it. His name is Jesus.  

Tags

Recommended for you