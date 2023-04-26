Clint Decker
PHIL Frigon

Clay Center, Kansas – Have you ever known someone where what they said, did not match reality? Like a person who talks about the purple heart they were awarded while they served in the military, only to find out they never were actually in the military. Or like one who shares about the college they graduated from with honors, only to learn the person never attended college.

When there is a gap between what a person says about themselves and the truth, it is a dangerous place to live. How so? Because they are living a lie.  

