Clint Decker
PHIL Frigon

Clay Center, Kansas – For nearly 10 years I served inmates in our small rural county jail as a minister, and saw many come through our Bible studies and outreaches. They were there because of drugs, alcohol, theft, sexual violations and more. Men and women. Young and old. While they sat with me in their white and orange jail issued clothes, I would often say, “When you were young and thought about the future, you never set out to be in jail. You are here because something went wrong.” 

 

