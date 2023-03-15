Clay Center, Kansas–People randomly falling on their face before God in prayer and worship. Church services being interrupted and extended due to an unusual experience of the presence of the Lord. Lives being saved from their sins in mass without much resistance.
On occasion in history, there have been unique movements of God like this, that bring souls unto him in supernatural and almost unexplainable ways. What is happening in seasons of a time like this? God’s grace is being poured out in abundance. The Bible says of mankind’s savior, “I have been found by those who did not seek me; I have shown myself to those who did not ask for me.” (Romans 10:20)
None of us were born with a natural inclination to pursue God. Nor has anyone ever had an instinctive desire from birth to be morally upright, and automatically tell the truth, forgive those who have offended them or put the needs of others above themselves. This is not who we inherently are. Rather, it is normal for us to be people who get angry, envy others, or not even think of God at all. Left to ourselves, we are disobedient to God, unholy and evil-hearted people, doing whatever is right in our own eyes.
So how do we get to a place where people are seeking God and lives are being eternally changed? Let me repeat the Scripture, “I have been found by those who did not seek me; I have shown myself to those who did not ask for me.” Men and women, who have no inherent desire for the almighty, are transformed by God’s passionate pursuit of them.
When they were busy living for themselves, He came to them. When they were in the midst of their religious routines, He came to them. When they were pursuing their own unholy desires, God came to them.
There was once a man named Zacchaeus who lived in the city of Jericho. He was a wealthy tax collector. One day Jesus came passing through. As he did, word spread quickly and crowds were formed. Zacchaeus, a small guy, searched for a tree to climb, so he could see Jesus. And as the story goes, “…when Jesus came to the place, he looked up and said to him, ‘Zacchaeus, hurry and come down, for I must stay at your house today.” (Luke 19:5) As a result of his time with Jesus, Zacchaeus’ life, along with his whole household, was changed. How did this outpouring of the salvation of God happen? By his grace.
Grace refers to a gift from God, that is not earned or deserved. While Zacchaeus was busy working and building his corrupt wealth, Jesus was already on his way. Before Zacchaeus knew he had a need, Jesus came to the tree he was watching from, and called him by name. Zacchaeus was not worthy of anything from God, yet Jesus came for him.
When an outpouring of God comes, it is a demonstration of his grace. It is something we have not earned or deserved. It just comes in his timing, his way and to those whom he chooses. It comes to bring growth and renewal to the believer. It comes to wash clean the sins of the lawless and forgive the hard-hearted.
What are we to do when the grace of God comes? Recognize it and respond, just like Zacchaeus. That can be both simple and hard. Avoid being like the critics in Zacchaeus’ story though. They were dismissive, and spoke evil of what was happening.
Is God drawing you right now? Is He calling you by name? Open your spiritual eyes. Do you see him at work in your life this minute? Is he speaking to you through someone? Respond to his grace! Stop resisting. Yield fully to him.
A prayer for you. “Lord God, open our spiritual eyes to see you at work. Help us to stop resisting and start responding. Come to those who have not asked for you. Come to all of us who are not worthy of you. Show yourself O, God. Pour out your grace upon us this hour. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”