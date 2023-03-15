Clint Decker
PHIL Frigon

Clay Center, Kansas People randomly falling on their face before God in prayer and worship. Church services being interrupted and extended due to an unusual experience of the presence of the Lord. Lives being saved from their sins in mass without much resistance.

 On occasion in history, there have been unique movements of God like this, that bring souls unto him in supernatural and almost unexplainable ways. What is happening in seasons of a time like this? God’s grace is being poured out in abundance. The Bible says of mankind’s savior, “I have been found by those who did not seek me; I have shown myself to those who did not ask for me.” (Romans 10:20)

