“America has its feet dangling playfully over a dangerous moral abyss. Are we at our lowest point and ready to turn toward God? He stands all day with His arms open wide. One divine moment is waiting for us. Let us come. The time if now!”
"Save yourselves from this crooked generation.” (Acts 2:40) When we look at our nation and around the world, we are observing alarming levels of perverseness, criminality and moral darkness. The severity is critical and becoming more so every day.
And the effects of our rebellious culture are far reaching. Suicide. Drugs. Alcohol. Divorce. Abuse. Mental illness. Rising interest in the occult. These effects and more are resounding alarms telling us to halt the brakes, change course and immediately stop what we are doing. The time is now!
Words of divine wisdom state, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death. (Proverbs 14:12) We are selfishly feeding our depraved appetites, thinking all is good. We are giving no consideration to the deadly implications of our choices. We are walking morally blind, laughing all the way, as a dangerous precipice lay before us.
The warning signs are there for all to see, but we are passing by them to our own peril, and that of future generations. Our own society’s blatant and unashamed warped behavior is destroying us. Unless there is an intervention, we will unknowingly walk right over into an abyss, and become the cause of our own national demise.
What is the answer? How can we reverse course? Is there hope? Often when people and nations come to their lowest point, and are forced to endure the consequences and face the truth of their debauched ways, they will begin questioning the status quo. It is during these societal moments, that the sovereign hand of Almighty God can begin stirring the hearts of a desperate nation. In times like these, a once-in-a-generation divine outpouring can happen. Is now, that time for America?
The Jewish people were at such a place when they killed the Son of God. It was the greatest evil ever perpetrated and became the darkest point in their storied history. Hopelessness laid across the land like a dense fog. Then three days later, the Son of God overcame their evil plans and rose from the dead. Weeks afterward, the Author of Life poured out His Holy Spirit upon His followers.
One of those, a man named Peter, stood as a leader. Under an anointing from God, he spoke words of life to a massive crowd that gathered to hear about this strange occurrence. In that moment, he declared the truth of his nation’s evils. He faced them with their wickedness, while lifting up the only One who could save them. Then, “…when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Brothers, what shall we do?’ And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and for your children and for all who are far off, everyone whom the Lord our God calls to himself.” (Acts 2:37-39)
Thousands responded and were instantly changed! When the Jewish nation was at its lowest, God came and rescued a multitude of people from the evils of their own generation. It was a heavenly outpouring that altered the course of the future. It became a divine moment, that launched a movement from Israel, to the Roman Empire, then the whole, and continues to this day. America has its feet dangling playfully over a dangerous moral abyss. Are we at our lowest point and ready to cry out, “What shall we do?”
God is here. He has sent His precious Son to us. He stands all day with His arms open wide. Will we recognize our evil ways, turn from them, and to Christ with all our heart? One divine moment is waiting for us. Let us come. The time if now!
A prayer for you. “Lord God, save us from ourselves! We confess our evil ways. It is not the fault of others. We have done this. We call upon you to intervene. Only you can help us. Save us O, God! In Jesus’ name. Amen.”