Clint Decker
PHIL Frigon

“America has its feet dangling playfully over a dangerous moral abyss. Are we at our lowest point and ready to turn toward God? He stands all day with His arms open wide. One divine moment is waiting for us. Let us come. The time if now!”

 "Save yourselves from this crooked generation.” (Acts 2:40) When we look at our nation and around the world, we are observing alarming levels of perverseness, criminality and moral darkness. The severity is critical and becoming more so every day. 