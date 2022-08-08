I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.

I don’t know if you have noticed but we are at a serious crossroads in the history of our great nation. That crossroads makes exercising the right to vote even more critical now than ever. That is especially true for those of us in agriculture. We are an ever-shrinking number, and we must take every chance we can get to make our voices heard and that is especially true when it comes to the polls.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

