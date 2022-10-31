We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.

Unfortunately, the sheer volume of campaign ads and fliers turns many of us off or makes us numb to the candidates. I get that but you must fight through the urge to ignore all of it and tune it out. This is one of the most critical elections that we as an ag community have faced and this is a call for all hands on deck. It is true that all votes count but when it comes to agriculture that statement has never been truer. Candidates who support agriculture need your vote.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

