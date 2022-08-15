As I was outside with my kids waiting for them to catch their big yellow bus to begin another school year, I was reminded of how all of the back-to-school excitement is similar to the anticipation of fall on the farm.

Being that it’s a new school year, the kids are understandably excited to return to school. This has translated to them getting out to their bus stop with plenty of time to spare ensuring they don’t miss the bus and avoiding frantic, last-minute morning chaos.

