Last week, I decided to embark down the road of discussing city services as they are an integral piece of the city and affect the overall bottom line. I began with the water service and will continue down that path today as I move into sharing the big picture of the city.
There is always a discussion about the quantity of water the city has available. The underground wells that supply water to Junction City are all located not to far from the water treatment plant near the Republican River.
I understand there may have been issues in the past with the ability to pump water, but as with everything improvements and updates have to be made from time to time and no longer is there such an issue.
The city pumps nearly one billion gallons of water per year. That may sound like a big number, but really not that much. If you drive to western Kansas in the summertime, you will see crops being irrigated with large sprinklers that disburse water on the land for the crops to grow. If you add up the number of gallons that 12 to 13 of these “circles” use, you would also be in the one-billion-gallon range. The number of gallons pumped in Junction City is about the same as the amount of irrigation water needed for an area of 1 mile by 3 miles.
Now, I am not complaining about irrigation as I do appreciate the ability to purchase food at a reasonable cost. I simply am making this comparison that municipal use in the state of Kansas is a small portion of water that is pumped. A community must have an adequate amount of this resource so the community can grow and also prosper.
With the current drought in Kansas that we all hope will end soon, there is a concern in many cities that water has to be conserved and there are discussions on how to cut water use and even put a plan in place to fine those that don’t comply.
Fortunately, we don’t have that worry here.
About eight years ago, the city was able to increase the amount of water rights that were allocated to it. Before then, it was a thin margin, but the added rights give the city a lot more ability to increase population and attract business and industry.
Another improvement made in recent years is in water metering. About two years ago, the city made an investment in automated metering instrumentation (AMI). No longer do staff members have to go from meter to meter to determine the amount of water used at a given location, as the meters can be read from the office as the date transfers from the meter to the office on an hourly basis.
Reading bills is now based on a given date and time. We are reading the meters about every 30 days and the bill is sent about 10 days later. Meters are the cash register for the utility and accurate readings are needed by both the city and the customer.
Yes, the meters are really read every hour. At any point we can pull up an account and see water usage on an hourly basis. When someone has a concern about their water use, we can analyze this data and try to determine an issue. If it is increasing in usage each hour, there is a good chance there is a leak or some constant water use such as a leaky toilet and other fixture.
If you are interested in being able to watch your usage on an hourly basis, just contact customer service and they can set you up on the portal where you can check your water usage. Just the other day I dealt with a customer that complained about their water use. We pulled up the reading and could show daily usage for the past eight months and even hourly readings as well.
Another positive part of the AMI system is that when a customer is moving and closing their account, the meter can be read from the office and an employee does not have to go to the meter and make a physical reading. The city also has about 200 meters that can be remotely shut off from City Hall. Since these meters cost about three times more than a normal meter, we only have a small amount of these. Yes, there are some accounts that have to be disconnected a few times per year.
Currently we are in the middle of Phase II of water improvements. A good portion of these improvements are being made at the water plant, but work is being done at the Spruce Street water tower. The biggest part of that improvement is the replacement of the two underground water storage tanks.
Very few people realize there is more than three times more water in the underground tanks as in the tower. If you drive by the location, you will see large slabs of concrete that will be lowered into the ground and become the basis of the two new concrete tanks.
There are about 10,000 water meters in Junction City. The town is split into two groups so meters in the southern portion of the city are read at a different time than a meter in the north part of the community. Yes, bills are sent each month and yes, these bills must be paid by the customer on a timely basis.
As we have discussed, the operation of the water utility requires investment and revenue is essential.
In future weeks, I will move onto the other utilities and the various issues and concerns that are faced. It is all about what makes the city be a city.