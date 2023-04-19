Allen Dinkel.jpeg

City Manager Allen Dinkel

Last week, I decided to embark down the road of discussing city services as they are an integral piece of the city and affect the overall bottom line. I began with the water service and will continue down that path today as I move into sharing the big picture of the city.

There is always a discussion about the quantity of water the city has available. The underground wells that supply water to Junction City are all located not to far from the water treatment plant near the Republican River.