City Manager Allen Dinkel

April 21 is the 111th day (112 in the leap years) of the year. My nephew was married on that day 22 years ago. And yes, later that day we were going to face a turning point in the community we lived in, my family and yes, my position as city manager.

So, each year on April 21, I race back to the emotions of that monumental day. On that day in 2001, the City of Hoisington, in the south-central portion of the State was struck by an F4 tornado. Tornadoes are nothing new here in this state and of course we know ‘The Wizard of Oz’ movie is based on a twister where Dorothy Gale was carried to the Land of Oz.