April 21 is the 111th day (112 in the leap years) of the year. My nephew was married on that day 22 years ago. And yes, later that day we were going to face a turning point in the community we lived in, my family and yes, my position as city manager.
So, each year on April 21, I race back to the emotions of that monumental day. On that day in 2001, the City of Hoisington, in the south-central portion of the State was struck by an F4 tornado. Tornadoes are nothing new here in this state and of course we know ‘The Wizard of Oz’ movie is based on a twister where Dorothy Gale was carried to the Land of Oz.
There has been deadly tornadoes in Kansas such as in the community of Udall on May 25, 1955, when 75 people in this city of less than 600 people were killed by the storm that hit every building in the community and about 50% percent of the families lost one or more members.
Then the most infamous streak of tornadoes occurred in Codell, in 1916, 1917, and 1918 when a tornado hit this community on May 20 of each year.
The Hoisington tornado literally came without notice. Yes, the weather was a bit weird that day and there was a tornado watch, but that is not uncommon this time of the year. Yes, there were clouds in the sky, and everyone was concerned about the possibly of hail.
However, at about 9:17 p.m. it became real. In just a few minutes the tornado, which literally went from nothing to something almost instantly, swept across the community leaving a path that was about three blocks wide devastated. Twelve businesses and 186 homes were destroyed. One of those homes was the one my family lived in. And, there was many other buildings that had both minor and major damage.
My second daughter, Wendy, a high school junior at the time, was at the prom which was missed by the tornado by just a few hundred feet as the event was held downtown in the Knights of Columbus Hall. The electricity flickered and then went off and they had no idea what was occurring. Meanwhile about four blocks away, the high school was being damaged by the tornado.
Paula, youngest daughter Macey, and I were in Hays at the wedding and we raced back to Hoisington and got to town at about 11 p.m. I had been getting reports about the storm and knew that the prom had been missed but we had not heard from Wendy.
I knew the hospital and high school had been damaged and then learned the grocery store had been destroyed.
Since we lived only a couple of blocks away, the prospects for our house were not good. As I drove around the curve about a mile northwest of town, it was strange as there were no lights and it appeared no one was at home.
Even though I had heard the reports on the radio and had a briefing from the emergency dispatch, I was not ready for what I would see. The devastation was unbelievable. I headed to the office and got to work. Little did I know the office would be my home for the next six days and nights as I even slept there.
I had attended numerous seminars and trainings about disasters and how to deal with the many issues that we would have to face, there is really no way to be prepared for everything the city and I would have to deal with in the days and weeks ahead.
Natural disasters are something that can happen anywhere. I have been through a tornado and neighboring communities like Chapman, Manhattan, and Topeka have been hit as well. Junction City has experienced flooding in the past after it rained many inches. I doubt if I will ever have to deal with a hurricane and hopefully, we will never experience a devastating earthquake in Kansas.
Fortunately, I had a few things going for me in Hoisington 22 years ago. We had a strong set of employees and a great team. This was so needed as not only did we have to deal with the tornado issues, seven of the 40 employees had lost their homes as I did. However, we all had to deal with doing our job.
The city had strong financial reserves. Even though FEMA and state dollars helped greatly, there is still a need for substantial local matching dollars.
When I first began here in Junction City, this community was working through the financial crisis and there literally was not enough funds to handle a disaster and recovery would have been hindered. I really don’t want to have to deal with any disaster, but it would be much easier to work through one now.
Maybe most importantly, the community came together to work through this crisis. Yes, there were some tough days and not everyone was in agreement on everything, but we found a way to“stay strong” and move forward. This attitude helped the City to recover and rebuild quickly.
Even though it has been 22 years, I still have many emotions racing through me each April 21 even though I don’t live in that community any longer.
The tornado made me what I am and those experiences still drive decisions I make.
As my friend Keith said, “Allen, you don’t want to get good at F4’s.”