Allen Dinkel.jpeg

City Manager Allen Dinkel

We have all heard that taxes in Junction City are high. In fact, if you read comments on social media, you realize there are those who believe we have the highest taxes in the area, state and the nation.

Sometimes I think there are those that would say we have the highest taxes in the world or even perhaps the universe. Of course, when we talk about taxes, most look at the property taxes that are paid.