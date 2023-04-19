Ken Knepper

Even though my experience in apartment living ended at about the same time as male hair perms in the 1980s, my son, Brett, encouraged assistance from his mom and I for finding suitable housing in Kansas City.

Last weekend was spent perusing the website Apartments.com, where each listing looks like something worthy of the television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. However, if you really want an honest opinion, flip past the photos of manicured lawns and amenities and right to the reviews from people who have lived there.