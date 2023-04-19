Even though my experience in apartment living ended at about the same time as male hair perms in the 1980s, my son, Brett, encouraged assistance from his mom and I for finding suitable housing in Kansas City.
Last weekend was spent perusing the website Apartments.com, where each listing looks like something worthy of the television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. However, if you really want an honest opinion, flip past the photos of manicured lawns and amenities and right to the reviews from people who have lived there.
As we traversed a few of the seedier areas around the city seeking a place he could afford, my wife read the first review.
“AVOID THIS PLACE!!!!” she read. “I recently moved out of this community and strongly recommend you avoid it. The building is old, smells, constant power outages and fire alarms that randomly go off for hours. Crime is rampant…”
Not the description one would hope to see about his new abode, but we decided to drive by anyway.
Navigating a narrow one-way street with cars parked on either side and a large population of homeless people pushing shopping carts along an adjacent sidewalk, I saw no body outlines in chalk. The fact that I checked probably should have immediately erased it off our list. However, a burned-out house next door to the complex and a car with no wheels setting out front provided conclusion.
“But this is one I can afford,” Brett said rhetorically.
I drove on.
The next stop at the opposite side of town featured a cobalt blue complex. It was older, but seemed to be in decent shape with the added bonus of balconies.
My wife checked the reviews.
“It took them six weeks to fix my air conditioner, which broke again after three weeks. They never opened the pool.”
I decided that it could be a former resident harboring ill feelings about the place.
Driving through the parking lot of each of the three units, the area was average – nothing spectacular, but nothing that screamed “Run,” either.
And first impressions are often optimistic, also.
As we turned the corner into the last parking lot, I noticed a late model SUV surrounded in a sea of glass.
There were six large caliber bullet holes through the windshield. A side window had been broken out and the hatchback window was missing entirely.
Although it fit Brett’s budget, fear of silhouetting oneself in the living room window at night raced
through my mind as we exited the parking lot.
At that point we began pondering whether anything within his budget would also meet the safety
concerns of his parents.
By the time we reached the last complex, after crossing off several others that were budget friendly but baleful and seedy, we arrived at a building just blocks from his office.
It cost quite a bit more according to the website, with a $900 range in one-bedroom apartment options.
That seemed like a huge discrepancy, but surely the reviews would be good. Right?
“I’m not normally the type of person that writes bad reviews, but I’m going to make an exception today.
Cars have been getting broken into on a weekly basis. The gym is missing half the weights,” read the first review.
We went on a tour anyway, and a manager showed us three different floor plans, which were impressive and would certainly meet the requirements of a single guy in Kansas City.
The pricing variance, we learned, was based on amenities within the apartment. Want a balcony? Add a few hundred bucks to the monthly cost. Would you like stainless steel appliances or granite countertops? More rent expense.
By the time the tour ended, I wasn’t sure if I could afford to live there, let alone whether Brett, a more entry-level employee, could.
While his current 50-minute commute one-way factors into spending more on an apartment where he could walk to work, we left him to resolve a few budgeting concerns -- like how a new apartment might impede his ability to go out with friends, date or eat regularly…
Ken, whose own apartment experience once placed him directly across the street from two guys who were arrested and convicted of multiple murders, can be reached at ken.knepper@gmail.com.