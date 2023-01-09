Greetings from Puerto Rico! I am writing from San Juan where the American Farm Bureau Federation convention is taking place.

Even though this is my first trip to Puerto Rico, I am a pretty regular world traveler with a well-established comfort zone and love for the adventures of new places. This trip has been extra fun for me because I am sharing it with three girls from the local collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at Pratt Community College.

